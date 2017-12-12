NYC Subway Attack Heightens Security in City

There's heightened security across New York this morning after an immigrant detonated a pipe bomb in the subway tunnel during rush hour. Now President Trump is doubling down on his push to end what he calls "chain migration."

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington declared "zero tolerance" for terrorism after one of its citizens detonated a pipe bomb inside New York’s Port Authority bus terminal. The suspect survived.

Tuesday morning, as authorities learn more about 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, President Trump is again pushing to get rid of the visa that allowed him into the U.S. He's referring to a policy that allows immigrants into the U.S. if they have family here.

Immigration is now front and center again, after another frightening morning commute. In a statement after the attack, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said merit-based immigration would make us safer.

After New York’s last attack, just last month, lawmakers said there are no easy answers for lone wolf attackers.

The Supreme Court upheld the President's travel ban, for now. However, that wouldn't have stopped Ullah from entering the U.S.