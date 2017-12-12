Is Alabama Ready for the Senate Election?

It is election day in Alabama and all eyes are on that hotly contested Senate race. With Republicans holding a thin, two-vote majority in the Senate, who voters choose will have big consequences for President Donald Trump and his agenda.

In another year, and with another Republican candidate, a win would almost be guaranteed for the GOP. Alabama hasn't elected a Democrat to the senate in 25 years.

Nevertheless, with Roy Moore on the ballot facing calls from some in his own party to step aside, many voters here say "anything can happen."

Moore has been on the defensive for more than a month after several women came forward saying he pursued relationships with them when he was in his 30s and they were in their teens. Another said he sexually assaulted her when she was just 14.

Moore denies the allegations and has even denied knowing the women.

While Moore has held few public events, Democrat Doug Jones spent the weekend crisscrossing the state while holding "get out the vote rallies" from Huntsville to Mobile, finishing with one last push in Birmingham.

The former U.S. Attorney's support of reproductive rights is a big sticking point with many here, but with allegations overshadowing Moore’s run prompting calls from other Republicans for him to step aside, Jones' supporters see victory within reach.

A local race with huge implications for the Trump White House and the Republican agenda.