California Man Decorates Burned Homes with Christmas Lights

One California man has taken it upon himself to bring holiday cheer back to a fire-ravaged neighborhood.

Ronnie Duvall is stringing Christmas lights where homes once stood in the northern California neighborhood of Coffey Park.

Duvall says the project started small, with just 30 strings of lights which grew to 60. Now, there are too many to count.

He says he knows the neighborhood will never be the same but his attempt to spread some cheer is bringing neighbors together for the holidays.

According to Calfire, the blaze that scorched Santa Rosa and Coffey Park, the Tubbs fire, burned more than 36,000 acres, destroyed 5,300 structures, and killed 22 people.