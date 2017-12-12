Virginia's Wintergreen Resort is Ready for the Winter Season! - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Virginia's Wintergreen Resort is Ready for the Winter Season!

Posted: Updated:

The Wintergreen Resort in Virginia is firing up the snow guns as it preps to open.

Since Thursday, the frosty cannons have been going strong adding a bit of winter mix to the mountains in Nelson County. So far, more than 9,000,000 gallons of water was used to create the flurries for the guns.

However, the resort's director says it was the natural snowfall Saturday that gave the range exactly what it needed.

Wintergreen resort expects to kick off the ski season by opening seven of their 20 slopes this Friday December 15th.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.