Virginia's Wintergreen Resort is Ready for the Winter Season!

The Wintergreen Resort in Virginia is firing up the snow guns as it preps to open.

Since Thursday, the frosty cannons have been going strong adding a bit of winter mix to the mountains in Nelson County. So far, more than 9,000,000 gallons of water was used to create the flurries for the guns.

However, the resort's director says it was the natural snowfall Saturday that gave the range exactly what it needed.

Wintergreen resort expects to kick off the ski season by opening seven of their 20 slopes this Friday December 15th.