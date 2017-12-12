Living Well: Take Care of Your Back When You're Pregnant!

A good chiropractor could ease tension and pain through adjustments, but how do pregnant women benefit?

Pregnancy can come with aches and pains swollen hands and feet and most women just accept it as part of the process. However, Doctor Laurie Baynard with Lake Charles Chiropractic says it's not normal.

Maggie Pankhurst is 23 weeks pregnant, a full-time nurse, and the pain she had from being on her feet all day was unbearable.

Instead of propping up her feet and taking the rest of her pregnancy sitting down, she got adjusted, and the results were both astounding and go beyond the pregnancy.

Being adjusted isn't for everyone, so Baynard does a full evaluation prior to the first adjustment and creates a plan for each individual patient.