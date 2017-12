It's one of the hottest Christmas parties in the nation's capital.

Monday evening the halls of Capitol Hill were abuzz with holiday spirit. The beloved furry friends of House members and staffers were dressed up in their most festive attire, all to attend the bi-pawtisan "Howliday Party!"

The shindig was sponsored by Congressmen from both sides of the aisle.

Of course, these cute pooches didn't seem to care about party affiliation. They were just happy to get into the spirit of the season.