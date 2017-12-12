How Can You Get Cheaper Airfare for the Holidays?

If you are getting ready to travel for the holidays but haven't yet booked your flight, travel experts say there's still time to find deals. The key is avoiding peak travel days.

While everyone is trying to get their Christmas shopping done, travel experts say it's a good time to shop for air fares. However, there are two words to keep in mind – "book now."

There are also a few days you should avoid, such as December 23rd and the 26th.

Many travelers hope to enjoy the winter weather, while others want to escape it

In addition to rest and relaxation, vacationers also want one of a kind experiences. Many can be booked with the help of reward programs offered by major hotel chains. It’s a great chance to add some "WOW" factor to your happy holidays.