Winter Weather has Arrived in the South!

A winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of western North Carolina.

The Hendersonville area got 12-inches of snow. The National Weather Service reported more than 14 inches of snow in Burnsville.

Utility crews reported it was working to restore power to more than 34,000 customers left in the dark and the cold.

Crews have been told to remain on high alert. Authorities are warning people to drive with caution as melted snow is expected to freeze on roads creating black ice conditions.