Watch Out for Deer During Winter Driving!

A sheriff's office in Minnesota is warning drivers about the dangers of deer and releasing dramatic dash cam video to make their point.

An Anoka County Sheriff's Office deputy suffered minor injuries in a shocking crash caught on camera. The crash happened Wednesday night in East Bethel.

A deer ran out in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck. The impact of that crash sent the deer through the air where it hit the windshield of the oncoming patrol car.

The deputy had fragments of glass in his eyes as a result of the crash. The other driver was not injured.

The deer got up and ran off. It has not been located.