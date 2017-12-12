Man Wanted in Texas is Arrested in Murray

A man wanted in Texas on human trafficking charges was arrested in Murray on Monday.

35-year-old Herman Henry Fox was believed to have been living in Murray. Police were notified of his whereabouts and arrested him without incident Monday.

Fox was on the Texas 10 most wanted fugitives list. He is wanted on charges of trafficking of persons, compelling prostitution by force or threat, and possession of marijuana.

Bond in Texas has been set at over $1,000,000.

In Murray, Fox is also now charged with being a fugitive from justice. Because of that charge, he is currently being held in Kentucky pending extradition to Texas.