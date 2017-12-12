State GOP Lawmaker Asked to Resign Due to Sexual Assault Allegat - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

State GOP Lawmaker Asked to Resign Due to Sexual Assault Allegations

The Kentucky Republican Party is calling on a GOP state lawmaker to resign following allegations of sexual assault.

According to the report, state representative Dan Johnson, a bishop at Louisville’s Heart of Fire Baptist Church, allegedly molested then-17-year-old Maranda Richmond. Police records state Richmond reported the incident, but investigators closed the case and did not file charges. 

Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016. 

Both Republican and Democratic leaders on Monday called for him to resign. This is the second time Republican leaders have asked for Johnson’s resignation. 

Last year while a candidate for office, he was criticized for posting racists photos on Facebook, comparing former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to monkeys. 

