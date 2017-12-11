High Speed Chase Through Two Counties Ends In Police Standoff

We now know who was behind the wheel that led police on a high speed chase through two counties, that ended with a police standoff outside a home on Nashville Road.

What started as an attempted traffic stop led to a high speed chase and a standoff with guns drawn.

On Monday, police saw James Keith Ray speeding through the intersection of North Street and 1008 in Simpson County in a burgundy car

Police say they tried to stop Ray, but he refused to stop and led them on a pursuit with speeds up to 100 mph.

He eventually stopped at a home in the 9000 block of Nashville Road in Warren County.

The mailbox on the property also has the name Ray on it.

Police say Ray barricaded himself inside the home, yelled at police, and refused to come out.

After an hour Ray finally exited the building willingly.

Kentucky State Police arrested Ray. He is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail for a probation violation of a felony offense with a $2,500 bond.

We are not aware of any injuries, but first responders did check out a person who was in the home at the time of the incident.

Ray has a record with police, he's been arrested 3 times since September 2016 for a variety of charges including possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and criminal trespassing.

WNKY will update you as we learn more.