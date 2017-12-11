Muhlenberg County Constable Arrested, Assisted in Inmates Escape

Officials say the Muhlenberg County Constable is in jail after helping an inmate escape from custody.

Kentucky State Police report Constable Willie Parker was transporting Anthony White from the county court house to the detention center in June.

In doing so, the constable accepted a bride from the inmates girlfriend, Kelly Dooley, to assist in his escape.

Constable Parker is currently in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on charges of bribery of a public servant and escape by complicity.

Both the inmate and his girlfriend have been indicted on the same charges as Parker.