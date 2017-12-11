Assault Report Leads Police to "Extremely Intoxicated" Male, Arm - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Assault Report Leads Police to "Extremely Intoxicated" Male, Armed with Butcher Knife

An assault report leads Cave City Police to an allegedly "extremely intoxicated" male armed with a butcher knife.

Officers say they responded to 103 B Rylan Way in reference to a male who had previously assaulted his wife and fled the home.

Upon arriving, they located Robert Martin, 49, armed with a butcher knife and under the influence. 

Martin was instructed to drop the knife and then placed under arrest.

He is currently in the Barren County Detention Center on multiple charges, including five counts of terroristic threatening.

