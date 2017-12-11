Man Charged Possibly Faces the Death Penalty

A Munfordville man charged regarding the death of a man whose body was found in the trunk of his car could face the death penalty if convicted.

In July, Kentucky state police arrested 28 year old Nicholas Wilson in connection with the death of 58 year old Timothy Devore.

Wilson's trial originally scheduled for today has been postponed.

According to hart circuit court records, his case will be reviewed April 17th for another trial date.

The case has been made eligible for enhanced punishment including the death penalty, life without parole and life with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Wilson is currently serving a three year sentence in an unrelated theft case.