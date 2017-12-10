Throwback Thursday: Warren County Public Library

For over 60 years the Warren County Public Library has been offering services. What started as private collections and subscriptions with clubs in 1838 and 1878 has now evolved into the modern library.

According to local historian Jonathan Jeffrey, these two early efforts to open libraries failed because they were not open to the general public. The turn of the 20th century welcomed the creation of new literary clubs and the growth of Western Kentucky Normal School into a popular state college made for an educational push.

Thanks to the efforts of Margie Helm, head of the college’s library, a small public library was set up in 1938 in the Helm Hotel downtown. It moved to the Armory in 1941, but was completely destroyed by a 1946 fire. After thousands of donations, the new stock moved to Chestnut Street in 1947 and a new book-mobile was created.

In 1953 the Bowling Green City Library was finally established by the city council. Now there are four locations county-wide and a mobile branch.