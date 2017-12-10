Man Charged With Kidnapping His Wife & Leading Police On High Speed Chase

The Warren County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Friday. Police say Steven Doss was threatening to kill himself and his wife using a knife.

Doss then fled the residence in a Ford Mustang. Police then tried to pull Doss over in the area of KY 185.

Police had reason to believe Doss was holding his wife captive with a knife.

Doss continued to flee police and reached speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit continued into Butler County. Doss then turned onto a dead end road. Doss stopped the vehicle and resisted arrest. Doss was apprehended

Doss had an active Logan County warrant and his passenger, Kimberly Doss, also had active warrants.

Through the investigation police discovered Doss was under the influence of Methamphetamine, in possession of a large knife, and was holding his wife captive in the vehicle during the pursuit.

Steven Doss was arrested with 8 charges, including kidnapping.

Kimberly Doss was arrested as well for her active warrant.

Both are currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.