Kentucky State Police were called to the Ohio County Hospital In June after a 3-month-old baby arrived at the emergency room with a head injury. The child was then transported to Koshers Children's Hospital in Louisville.

On Saturday, after a lengthy investigation by KSP, the parents, Janet Lucas and Felipa Lucas of Beaver Dam, were arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Child under 12.

They were taken to Ohio County Detention Center.