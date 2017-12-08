Two Congress Members Announce Retirements Due to Sexual Harassment Claims

Two lawmakers announced their resignation from Congress Thursday amidst allegations of sexual misconduct. One of them, Senator Al Franken, was expected. The other came as a surprise to many.

Arizona Congressman Trent Franks issued a statement to announce he is resigning. Franks’ statement explained that he and his wife "have long struggled with infertility," and confessed "we experienced three miscarriages…" He admitted that his "...discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates..." may have made "each feel uncomfortable."

Franks was facing a Congressional ethics investigation into the matter, but said he didn't believe he could receive a fair hearing in the current political climate.

The Ethics Committee announced it will reopen it's 2015 investigation into Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold in light of new information. The previous investigation ended when Farenthold used $84,000 in taxpayer money to reach a settlement.

Also Thursday, Senator Al Franken announced his resignation. At least eight women have accused Franken of unwanted groping or kissing.

Republican Senator John Thune told “CBS This Morning” he hopes this is the beginning of change, and he added that Alabama Republican Roy Moore is likely to face an ethics investigation of his own if he wins next week's Senate race.