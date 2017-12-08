California Firefighters Continue to Battle Multiple Wildfires

Firefighters are battling the Lilac fire in San Diego County. The blaze suddenly erupted Thursday and quickly engulfed dozens of buildings, including one neighborhood where nearly an entire block of homes caught fire. Despite evacuation orders, some residents refuse to leave.

The largest blaze is the Thomas fire in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles. In less than a week, it has devoured more than 130,000 acres. Forecasters are expecting winds to shift today, and are cautioning firefighters to be ready. More than 400 structures have burned to the ground in Ventura County; in some areas, entire streets have been leveled.

The heartbreak from these fires spread all the way to a horse training center in San Diego County. Hundreds of thoroughbreds had to be set free from burning barns. Trainers say about 25 horses died trying to escape.