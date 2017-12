It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not the holidays... college graduation!

According to Western Kentucky University 1,401 students are finally able to take "student" out of their title and call themselves a graduate!

WKU's fall commencement will be held at E. A. Diddle Arena this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and at 2:00 p.m.

This will be Tim Caboni's first commencement ceremony on the hill as president.

Congratulations everyone and GO TOPS!