Video: Unwatered Live Christmas Tree Goes Up in Flames

Most houses are lit up with lights on Christmas, but if you have a real tree inside your home, without proper care your whole house could become lit on fire.

A video by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the dangers of not watering your Christmas tree.

In the video, the watered tree has been burning for nearly thirty minutes and there is no visible flames.

Within just seconds of the unwatered tree coming into contact with fire, the room is filled with massive flames.

Luckily, you can keep your home in one piece by watering the tree frequently and getting it dipped in flame retardant.

Glasgow's Fire Station #2 off the bypass on Cross Street is offering to dip your tree free of cost from 9:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday until December 23rd.

It will still require watering, but in the worst case scenario this will decrease the risk of that massive, instantaneous fire.

To see the video: visit https://twitter.com/USCPSC/status/939135056215453697