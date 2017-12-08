Former Ky Officer Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Misconduct Charge - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A former Kentucky police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges that he agreed to not arrest a woman if she would have sex with him.

The Kentucky New Era newspaper reports that former Hopkinsville police officer Daniel Gray was arraigned in court Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree official misconduct. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A criminal complaint says Gray was supposed to arrest a woman for violating her probation. Instead, he took her to a hotel and had sex with her.

The woman told police she had sex with Gray multiple times in exchange for not arresting her.

 

 

 

 

