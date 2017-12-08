Box Office Buzz for Weekend of 12/9/17

It was one of biggest controversies in the history of sports. In 1994, American figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was attacked before taking the ice at the U.S. Championships.

The investigation led to the ex-husband of Kerrigan’s main rival, Tonya Harding. There's a new film out that examines all that drama.

Margot Robbie sharpens her blades in "I, Tonya." This bio-on-ice takes a darkly comic look at figure skater Tonya Harding. She's one of the top competitors in the U.S. in the 1990's, but can't seem to get as much attention as fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan. So, Harding’s ex-husband hatches a plan to take-out Kerrigan’s knee with an assault just before the Olympics. " I, Tonya" is in limited release this week.

Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman are grumpy old men in "Just Getting Started." Freeman plays the manager of a luxury retirement resort, but a fox moves into Freeman's hen house, in the form of Jones. The heated rivalry between the two uncovers a dark secret that could destroy their Florida paradise. " Just Getting Started" is rated PG-13.

Ansel Elgort is a friend to the end in "November Criminals." The "Baby Driver" star plays a high school student stunned by the murder of his best friend. However, when police seem determined to classify the shooting was gang-related, Elgort points out the fault in their stars, and launches his own investigation. "November Criminals" is in select theaters.