Snow Already Falling in Texas

Parts of south Texas were looking like a winter wonderland on Thursday.

In Crystal City and Carrizo Springs, reports of one to four inches of snow covered the ground. It continued to fall throughout the day, making the area look like the inside of a snow globe.

However, as temperatures climbed, the melting snow created some messy spots on the roads. 

With temperatures in the 70's on Monday, residents say they were surprised by the snowflakes.

South Texas is seeing the first snow of the season before some U.S. cities in the Midwest and Northeast.

Forecasters say the snow is expected to taper off heading into the weekend, but cold air could possibly turn the snow that's already fallen into ice.

