Southeast Prepares for Possible Winter Storms

An overnight freeze and a wet weekend forecast has crews out in the Southeast preparing for a rare winter storm.

In Atlanta, crews were busy Thursday spreading saltwater brine on roads. Although snow and icy weather isn't the norm in the area, officials have made sure to keep extra crews on hand to deal with dangerous weather.

In southern Mississippi, crews were out on roads as well, salting roads and bridges. This is the first time crews have been deployed to salt roads in Jackson County since 2014.