An Indiana woman is charged with setting fire to a Hart County home in December 2016.

In November, the Hart County grand jury charged 35-year-old Amanda Wright with one count of arson and six counts of wanton endangerment.

State police say it stems from an investigation into a residential fire on Cub Run Way last year around this same time.

Authorities arrested Wright in Clark County, Indiana on Tuesday. She's currently awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.