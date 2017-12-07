Forensic Teams in Logan County After Human Skull Discovery

On Tuesday, duck hunters were just checking their duck blinds on private property in Logan County when they discovered a human skull.

They quickly notified police.

Kentucky State Police, the Logan County Sheriff, Logan County Coroner, Madisonville Medical Examiner, and a team from the Forensic Anthropology Center of Tennessee are conducting the investigation to find the rest of the remains.

The Forensic Anthropology Center at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville is a leading institution for forensic research and training. They recover and examine human skeletal remains for medical and legal reasons. This includes excavation, the creation of a biological profile or trauma analysis.

Because of the location it is possible the remains may be in water.

On Thursday morning, investigators decided to drain the pond.

The Logan County Coroner says the skull resembles an adult skull, but we do not know if the skull is from a male or female at this time.

The coroner also says the skull has teeth intact so dental records will be a vital source in the investigation.

Police say the victim could be from anywhere due to busy highway U.S 68 near the front of the property and a busy train track in the back of the property. We will update you as more information becomes available.