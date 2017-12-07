Hope for The Holidays- A Group Grieving Session

Holidays are a time spent with loved ones…losing a loved one is difficult enough but during the holidays it can be a struggle. Hosparus Health created “Hope for The Holidays” a group that helps deal with that grief.

“Hope for The Holidays” focuses on grief and it’s very unique challenges during the holiday season…managing emotions of losing a loved one and trying to cope with spending a holiday without them…is the focus of this special group. Katie Hosier, Hosparus Grief Counselor says “Holidays are chaotic and busy enough but to add the grief on top of that it’s hard to navigate all the emotions that go with it. Cover topics like how to cope with stress and the new expectations and limitations as we go through out first holiday without our loved one.”

Hope for the Holidays is a group session, that is offered to the community as well as hospraus family and friends. Katie says, “I think hope for the holidays is so important because a lot of people feel alone during the holidays and feel alone in the grief so I think if we can build a community, a place of safety, people can share their grief and relate to others who are going through the same thing because often times people feel like nobody gets it. So if we can create that space where people feel supported then we know were doing our job.”

For more information contact Katie at 270-782-7258

