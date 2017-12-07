Sen. Al Franken Announces Resignation Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Minnesota Senator Al Franken announces his resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.

He said in a live special report around 10:50 a.m. local time that he still denies the allegations, as "some are simply not true and [he] remembers others [situations] very differently," although "all women deserve to be heard and their experiences taken seriously."

Senator Franken stated in the coming weeks he is resigning because the people of Minnesota deserve a Senator who can be fully committed to them and as he would be investigated by the ethics committee, he can't deliver that.

Franken also delivered a jab at President Donald Trump, saying he does see the irony in stepping down when the President, who has been accused of sexual assault numerous times and can be heard on the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape speaking to Billy Bush inappropriately about women.

The senator held his ground that he will continue to stand up for the things he believes in as a citizen and an activist.

Franken has been serving as the United States Senator for Minnesota since 2009.