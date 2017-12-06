Barbourville Teen Builds Roller Coaster

A high school teen has built not his first but his second roller coaster in his grandparents back yard. As a freshman Logan took a carpentry class and fell in love…what happened after the class became his passion.

Logan Moore’s love for building and roller coasters led him to build a thrill ride in grandparent’s backyard. After trying to research how to build a roller coaster on the internet Logan decided to take matters into his own hands, and do a little experimenting himself. “One summer day I saw some extra wood and some pipe laying around, I started looking at it, put it all together in my head and I thought I could possibly build a roller coaster out of it.”

This isn’t the first time Logan has built a roller coaster, but after examining his first work he decided it wasn’t what he was going for. He completely tore it down redesigned it and now he is quite happy with the way this one turned out.

Logan says “it’s a lot better, I like it a whole lot more. The tallest point is 8 ½ feet, it reaches speeds of 12 to 13 miles per hour. It’s been a great project to take on, it can be hard at some point trying to figure it out because I didn’t write it down on no piece of paper, I just completely thought about it in my head.”

Logan says “I think that I have started at an early to build something big like this. I could see myself in the future to have something to do in engineering, especially, roller coasters. Hopefully one day I'll be able to build an actual roller coaster... And yes, I may build another one, or redesign but I'm going to take a break on it for right now.”

