Hart County Arson Investigation

On December 9, 2016, Kentucky State Police responded to a call of an active residential fire located in the 11000 block of Cub Run Highway in Hart County.

On November 13, 2017, the Hart County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Amanda Wright of Greenville, Indiana. The Grand Jury charged Wright with one county of Arson and six counts of Wanton Endangerment.

On December 5, 2017, Wright was arrested in Clark County, Indiana.

She is currently in Indiana awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. The investigation is still ongoing.