Man Hospitalized After Striking a Tree Head-On

Right now, a man is suffering from serious injuries at a Nashville hospital after striking a tree head on this morning.

Warren County Sheriff Deputies say it happened on White Stone Quarry Road in Bowling Green around 5:30 a.m.

Garret Bowers, 24, was traveling North in his 1989 Chevy pickup truck when he veered off a curve near the 1500 block.

He struck a large tree head on, sustaining serious injuries.

Bowers was transported by ambulance from the scene and flown shortly after to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Deputies say fatigue is believed to be the only factor in the crash.