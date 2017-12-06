Pulaski County Man Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation Offens - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Pulaski County Man Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

Kentucky State Police arrested 73-year-old, Derek R. George, on charges related to possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. 

George was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation. KSP began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child exploitation online. 

KSP searched the residence and discovered equipment used to facilitate the crime. It was then seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

George is currently charged with 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was taken to Pulaski County Detention Center. 

