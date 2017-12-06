Person of Interest in Barren Co. Shooting In Custody - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Person of Interest in Barren Co. Shooting In Custody

Posted: Updated:

The person of interest in a Barren County shooting is now in custody.

Deputies say Cody Bartley, 28, is a person of interest in a shooting on December 5th where Johnetta West, 23, who say's she is Bartley's girlfriend, was shot twice.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received a call that he was at a residence on Oak Grove Road.

Deputies say Bartley was found in a neighbors yard and taken to the Barren County Detention Center on charges including 1st degree assault and wanton endangerment.

Investigation into the shooting is still on-going.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.