The Jack Lunt Memorial Juried Art Exhibition

The Jack Lunt Memorial Exhibition began as a collaboration in 1987 between South-Central Kentucky Philanthropist Jerry E. Baker and the Capitol Arts Alliance. It was exhibited for over 20 years in the Capital Arts Center Houchens Art Gallery and included a variety of regional artists. Director of the Downing Museum: Jack Lesieur says,“This show that we have right now is actually I guess it’s invitational in that we just invited a lot of people. But we asked artists within 150-mile radius of Bowling Green to submit work. They were allowed to submit one piece.”

The exhibition showcases over 80 artists pieces, artists ranging from the professionally trained to students, and amateurs alike…

Jack says, “You see pieces in the show right now that are two dimensional and three dimensional, ranging from painting to photography, to the craziest abstract things you’ll see.” You can check out the exhibition Tuesday through Friday from 11 to 4 pm at The Downing Museum in Bowling Green…It will be available to see through January 20th...For more information visit www.wku.edu/downingmuseum/

