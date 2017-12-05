Russian Olympic Team Banned from 2018 Winter Olympics - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Russian Olympic Team Banned from 2018 Winter Olympics

Russia will no longer be allowed to participate in this year's 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The International Olympic Committee have found the Russians guilty of doping and cheating at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The announcement comes after the IOC conducted a 16-month investigation into allegations about doping by Russian athletes, and came to the decision that sanctions be given to Russia for the "manipulation of the anti-doping rules."

At the opening ceremony, the Russian flag will not be displayed nor will their national anthem be played, and government officials a barred from being in attendance. Russians will, however, still be allowed to participate in the games, but they will do so competing as a neutral with no country affiliation, and the official Olympic records will show zero medals for Russia at the 2018 Winter Games. 

