Arrest Made in Armed Robbery near Prince Hookah Lounge

A scary situation outside of a Bowling Green hookah lounge Saturday--a man sticks a handgun through the window of a parked car, demanding the passengers money and cellphones.

Police say Kiyahn Boards, 20, approached the strangers vehicle and asked, "where the hoes at?"

The passengers say they told Boards they didn't have any hoes and laughed at the comment.



Moments later, Boards allegedly sticks a handgun through the passenger window and demands their money and phones.

The two men tell police they gave him about forty dollars total and lied, saying neither of them had cellphones.

Before walking off, Boards allegedly says they better not be lying and he will be back, as well as saying he was "buttered" multiple times--a slang term meaning intoxicated.

Police tracked him down some time later as a passenger in a white sedan.

He admitted to being at the lounge earlier, but denied any knowledge of the incident.

Officers say the car reeked of marijuana and there was an open alcoholic beverage in the cup holder, as well as a gun wedged between the seats.

Boards is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail facing charges including two counts of first degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.