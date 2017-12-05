WKU Volleyball: Head Coach Travis Hudson, Four Players Earn AVCA - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WKU Volleyball: Head Coach Travis Hudson, Four Players Earn AVCA All Region Honors

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced their 2017 Division 1 All Region teams, and Western Kentucky Volleyball features heavily in the South Region selections.

All South Region Team:

Alyssa Cavanaugh, Sr., Outside Hitter - South Region Player of the Year; 4th season receiving AVCA All-Region honors

Jessica Lucas, Sr., Setter - 4th season receiving AVCA All-Region honors

Rachel Anderson, Jr., Middle Hitter - 1st season receiving AVCA All-Region honors

Honorable Mention:

Sydney Engle, Sr., Right Side - 1st season receiving AVCA All-Region honors

Travis Hudson, Head Coach - Coach of the Year; 2nd consecutive South Region Coach of the Year honor, 5th time in his career

The Lady Toppers' season came to an end last Saturday after a losing a heart-breaker in five sets to the Kentucky Wildcats. 

