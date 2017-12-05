KSP: Tips for Traveling in Winter Weather

It's getting to be about that time--winter weather is creeping up!

Therese a possibility SOKY may see it's first dusting of snow this weekend and Kentucky State Police are offering up a few helpful tips to remember when traveling this season.

First, know your weather before heading out the door! Be prepared! That means having gas in your car, giving yourself extra traveling time, and having those window cleaning products on hand to clear off ice quickly.

Second, be extra cautious on the road! Increase traveling distances between vehicles, steer clear of using cruise control, and signal all lane changes and turns.

Lastly, prepare for the worst. Let someone know where you're traveling to and have a blanket and phone charger in the car at all times.

KSP also stresses to watch out for all emergency vehicles. Move off to the side of the road to let them do their job.