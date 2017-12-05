BGPD Asks for Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

A man robbed a Bowling Green gas station in early November. Now, police have that footage and are asking for your help identifying him.

Police describe him as an older white male with a white mustache, pictured in the surveillance video wearing a black mask, Carhart jacket, and black gloves.

They say he entered Speedway on Scottsville rd. on November 13th, pulled a black hand gun from his pocket and pointed it at the clerk. Next, he walks around the counter, removes the cash register drawer and demands the clerk to open all other registers and give him all the money.

Upon leaving, he demands cigarettes and flees in what appears in the footage to be an older model tan or gold Toyota Camry, driven by another man.

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspect, text SCKY to 274637 (crimes) along with your anonymous tip and Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to his arrest.