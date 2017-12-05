WKU Baseball: Hilltoppers Announce Eight New Signings for the 2018-19 Class

Western Kentucky Baseball announced yesterday that they have added eight players to the program for the 2018-2019 season. The early signees that will be joining the Toppers, by position, include six pitchers, one catcher and an outfielder. The list of players who will be joining the team:

Reese Brewer, RHP — Walters State Community College (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Thomas Cessna, RHP — Lincoln Trail College (Sacramento, Ky.)

Hunter Evans, C — South Warren High School (Bowling Green, Ky.)

Jack Lambert, LHP — Parkland College (St. Charles, Ill.)

Evan Snyder, RHP — Parkland College (Ottawa, Ill.)

Cameron Stiglich, RHP — Sayre School (Lexington, Ky.)

Drew Strohm, LHP — Fort Zumwalt West High School (O’Fallon, Mo.)

Jackson Swiney, OF — Parkway West High School (Manchester, Mo.)

“We are extremely excited and proud for these eight student-athletes to be joining our program at WKU,” said Head Coach John Pawlowski, who is in his third year on The Hill. “Each fills a specific need for the future of Hilltopper Baseball. Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job of cultivating relationships with these young men and their families and going through the recruiting process with them. We are building something special here and we look forward to each of these players having a great future at WKU.”

The Hilltoppers open up the 2018 season on the road with a three-game series at Memphis (Feb. 16-18), then return to Bowling Green for the home opener against Belmont on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.