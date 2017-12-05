Fugitive and Former Kentucky Lawyer Found

Fugitive and former eastern Kentucky lawyer, Eric Conn, has been arrested.

Reports from the El Herado newspaper state that Conn was captured in the city of La Ceiba, Honduras. The Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation caught the disability attorney as he was leaving a restaurant after weeks of following him.

Conn disappeared in June after appearing in court in Lexington. Police found his ankle monitor in a backpack on the side of I-75 in Fayette County. He was later spotted in New Mexico.

Back in March, Conn admitted to cheating the federal government out of more than $550 million, making it the largest Social Security fraud in the program's history.

The paper says he will be transferred from Honduras to the United States Tuesday.