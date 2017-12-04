19-Year-Old Dies After Tragic ATV Accident In Adair County

A 19-year-old lost her life Saturday after a tragic ATV accident. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell went deep into Adair County to find out what led to the teen's death.

Police say 19-year-old Summer Piercy of Cave City died in a horrible ATV crash at Pumpjack Off Road Recreational Park in Adair County. Moments after her death her friends and family took to social media to remember her life. Piercy died while riding in an ATV with her boyfriend.

23-year-old Nicholas Sturgeon of Munfordville was driving the 2014 Kawasaki Teryx when he collided with a ditch that caused the ATV to flip.

Piercy was pronounced dead at the scene.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell spoke with the Adair County Coroner and he says neither Sturgeon or Piercy were wearing helmets or restraints at the time of the accident.

He also said Piercy died due to a skull injury.

Investigators are currently waiting on the toxicology results of Sturgeon and Piercy.