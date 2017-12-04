WKU Women's Basketball: Raneem Elgedawy Earns Conference USA Freshman of the Week Honors

Raneem Elgedawy has been named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, and in the past three weeks, after posting her first career double-double for the Lady Toppers in their win over Evansville last week.

Elgedawy is just the first Lady Topper to win this award more than once in a season since Tashia Brown accomplished the same feat during the 2014-2015 season. She posted career highs in points (19) and rebounds (10) en route to WKU’s 92-54 win against Evansville.

The Alexandria, Egypt, native currently ranks second among C-USA freshmen with 6.3 rebounds per game. Elgedawy is also the first international Lady Topper to capture conference honors.