Paige Noel

Paige is from Knoxville, TN and moved to Bowling Green, KY to pursue a degree in Meteorology at Western Kentucky University. She decided she wanted to be a meteorologist because she was always fascinated by clouds and the sky in general. This past summer, Paige went storm chasing in the high plains which further developed my love for weather and severe weather. When she's not distracted by the sky, Paige likes to watch Friends or The Office on Netflix and cuddle with my dog.