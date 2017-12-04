Matt Foster is the primary Sports Reporter at WNKY. He joined the WNKY team in December 2017 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism. Before moving to Bowling Green, Matt worked as a Sports Multimedia Journalist for WISC in Madison, Wisconsin, and WISN in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Matt was born and raised in southeastern Wisconsin (Elm Grove), but he’s been looking for a new challenge, so when WNKY came calling he knew it sounded like a fantastic opportunity to cover sports in a market that includes the likes of Western Kentucky, the Nashville Predators, Nashville Titans, and many other teams. As you can already guess, Matt is a huge sports guy, and you will most likely find him rooting for his favorite teams: the Wisconsin Badgers (On Wisconsin!), Green Bay Packers (Go Pack Go!), Manchester City FC, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He also loves watching and talking about Game of Thrones, hiking, going to movies, and trying anything new! Matt also has a passion for telling the untold stories – the ones that really leave a lasting impact on viewers. With that said, if you have any story ideas for him, please feel free to shoot Matt an email at matt.foster@wnky.com. Matt can’t wait to explore everything that Bowling Green and the state of Kentucky have to offer!