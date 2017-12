A Kentucky man is facing burglary charges after being found in the kitchen with a mouth full of ice cream and milk.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Joshua Hampton, 24, on Friday night.

The homeowner told police he was upstairs when he heard his dogs barking and came down to investigate.

In his kitchen he found an unknown man helping himself to ice cream and milk.

Hampton is currently in the Laurel County Detention Center.

He is charged with second-degree burglary.