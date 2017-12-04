Living Well: Breast Density Check-Ups for Cancer

It's important to know that having dense breasts doesn't necessarily mean you have breast cancer, but having denser breast tissue may increase your risk for cancer.

A new law is set to go into effect soon in Iowa, aimed at helping women detect breast cancer earlier. It will require doctors who perform mammograms to inform women of their breast density.

Kellie Leasure, who is battling metastatic cancer, says "Everybody knows about breast cancer. It's like an epidemic. What I want to bring awareness to, is that there are diagnostic tests out there to help us find this disease early and helps us beat it. Because you can beat it, if found early."

She’s talking about is a new law come January first, where providers who give mammograms will also be required to tell patients their breast density based on a scale.

Dr. Meghna Krishnan at Covenant Medical Center wants women to know why understanding your breast density is important.

She says an annual mammogram screening should be the first step, but if you have dense breasts, you have the option to get additional screening in the form of a breast ultrasound or MRI.

Vital information that would've helped Kellie, who has now been battling cancer for five years, detect her breast cancer early on.

The American College of Radiology recommends women over the age of 40 should be getting a yearly mammogram.

If you have a family history of breast cancer, you could benefit from starting testing earlier.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women.