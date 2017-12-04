WKU Men's Basketball: Hilltoppers Extend Winning Streak After Win Over Wright State

Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball hosted the Wright State Raiders on Saturday afternoon at E.A. Diddle arena, winning in convincing fashion, 78 to 60, moving the Toppers to 6-2 on the season.

WKU got off to a sluggish opening in the first half despite jumping out to an early 8-0 lead thanks to baskets from Justin Johnson, Dwight Coleby and Darius Thompson.

Wright State slowly chipped away, though, and eventually took their first and only lead of the game at 23-22 with 7:11 left in the first half. The Hilltoppers responded with a 19 to 7 run to close out the half, and led at the break 41-30.

The Tops turned up the offensive intensity right out of the gates in the second half. Western built its lead to as many as 23 points mid-way through the second half and did not look back.

All five starters finished in double figures for WKU, led by senior Darius Thompson with 18 points.

The Toppers now have a week off as they take finals before heading on the road for two games at Ohio on Dec. 10 and Wisconsin on Dec. 13 before returning home to face Indiana State at E.A. Diddle Arena on Dec. 16.